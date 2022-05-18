National Police Week in Washington D.C. had local representation from Yakima

WASHINGTON - National Police Week was May 11-17, 2022 and one of Yakima County Sheriff's Office Lieutenants went out to Washington D.C. to represent the community.
National Police Week occurs every May to recognize the service and sacrifices law enforcement makes within their job.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum held ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.
The 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil was held Friday, May 13, 2022.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Lt. Chad Peterschick went out to D.C. as a representation of his community.
"To be able to go back there and be a part of that is certainly an honor," said Lt. Peterschick. "To be brought together with tens of thousands of your fellow law enforcement employees or co-workers it is certainly an honor and something that is different. Being in the same place as 10 thousand cops is a very humbling experience."
For almost a decade Lt. Peterschick has been going over and representing Yakima County for National Police Week. He even helps organize the color guard competition every year.
National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.
"500 kids no longer have their mom or their dad or 500 parents no longer have their son or daughter, for various reasons whether that's violent or not. They died giving the ultimate sacrifice," said Lt. Peterschick. "So, you realize why you're there. The somberness and the weight of why you're there is always in the back of your mind and of course, on the 15th it's ever-present."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum did not have the annual celebration event in Washington D.C. for 2020 or at the usual time in May of 2021. To catch up with the deaths of officers in 2019 and 2020, the museum held events honoring fallen officers whose names had been added to the Memorial on October 13-17 2021.
