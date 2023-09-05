A nationwide ground stop was issued for United Airlines flights Tuesday, just as the long Labor Day weekend travel was coming to an end.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the airline requested the ground stop at all airports until at least 1 p.m. CT. The agency confirmed the ground stop to NBC News as well.
The issue was believed to have stemmed from a potential technical issue, though the exact problem was not immediately released.
United Airlines last week predicted it would have its biggest Labor Day weekend ever, with nearly 2.8 million passengers in a six-day stretch, ending Tuesday.
