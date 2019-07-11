KIRO 7 NEWS - Weeks after a similar plan was shelved, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plan to launch raids Sunday in 10 major cities aimed at arresting thousands of immigrants who are suspected of entering the country illegally, according to multiple reports.

Citing three unidentified administration officials, The Wall Street Journal reported the raids were planned as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to curb illegal immigration. The president told reporters gathered last week at the White House that raids targeting people who entered the U.S. illegally would "be starting fairly soon."

Two unidentified senior homeland security officials told NBC News that authorities plan to target about 2,000 families in 10 cities nationwide, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

The families being targeted by the raids recently crossed the border, according to The New York Times. The newspaper was the first to report on the planned raids.

Citing two current homeland security officials and one former official, the Times reported many of the immigrants to be targeted in Sunday's roundups were notified in February to report to an ICE office and leave the United States.

Trump announced in June that officials were planning to remove millions of immigrants who came to the country illegally in raids slated to begin late last month. The president later said he was delaying the planned deportations at the request of Democrats to allow more time for lawmakers to address immigration reform.

Officials do not typically announce planned immigration raids ahead of time, according to The Associated Press.

In May, migrant apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border reached a 13-year high, according to Reuters. However, apprehensions eased in June as officials in Mexico increased immigration enforcement, the news site reported.