YAKIMA, Wash. - Earlier this week, the body of U.S. Navy veteran Patrick Chess was brought home to Yakima after being identified as one of the people that died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. On Friday, the funeral home Shaw and Son's held a public visitation for the community of Yakima to honor him.
On Saturday, June 11, a graveside service will be held at Tahoma Cemetery starting at 10a.m. This service is open to community as well.
According to the Chess family, a few years ago the mass grave at Pearl Harbor was opened up in attempts to identify naval officers. Two members of the Chess family gave their DNA to see if any of their family members would be identified. Now 81 years later, Patrick Chess was. He was brought back to his hometown of Yakima on Monday during a procession to be buried near his parents.
Mark Robinson, also known as Shadow, a Ride Captain with Patriot Guard Riders participated in the procession to bring Patrick home on Monday. He took over at the Snoqualmie Summit and helped bring him to Yakima. He said this was a memorable moment.
"The fact that he's been missing for [81 years], not identified, then to be identified and brought home finally to his final place of rest is pretty significant," Robinson said. "None of us were around basically at the start of World World II and to bring someone home like that is very emotional."
His family members said it means a lot to him that he's finally home.
His relatives don't have many stories about him since the last relative to have known Patrick died in 2018. However, they believe Patrick's smile says a lot about his personality and what type of person he was.
The Chess family has a long history of military service, mostly serving in the navy. Family member Kelly Chess said he's really proud of Patrick for honoring his country.
Thomas Hodgins, Patrick's Grand nephew, said he's the closest living relative.
"They always say that they hope they find comfort in knowing that the deceased made the supreme sacrifice, but I've never found that to be true," Hodgins said.
Hodgins served in the navy for over 30 years and said he's lost a lot of comrades along the way, something that's a very painful experience. In a way, he said he feels like he owes something to Patrick for not being able to do anything to identify him for several years. However, he said having Patrick back home is some sort of closure.
Hodgins said he also served on the waters near Pearl Harbor in the 60s. I asked if with all he's experienced and knowing about Patrick going missing in action, if that was ever a fear he faced.
"Scared me? Yeah, I was afraid a lot like I said I was in three conflicts and yeah there was some... but training overwhelmed that and you move on smartly," Hodgins said.
The family said they are grateful for everyone that went to pay their respects to Patrick on Friday, like navy veteran Karen Schultz. She drove to Yakima from Kennewick with her husband.
Schultz served from 1986 to 2007. Her husband also served in the navy and his uncle was a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Schultz said it meant a lot to her and her husband to come pay their respects to Patrick.
"It means everything, even though he passed away in 1941 he's still family, he's part of our navy family, and we will never forget his service," Schultz said.
The Owner of Shaw and Son's Jamin Mohler also said it is an honor for them to be able to honor Patrick by organizing the public visitation and the graveside service. Mohler said he gets emotional just thinking about Patrick's sacrifice.
"Words fail, when you thank a patriot who cared for our country before you or I were born and we're able to do the little things like were doing like the displays," Mohler said.
