Nearly 250,000 TruSense Smoke and Combination Alarms have been recalled

Kidde is recalling nearly a quarter of a million smoke and smoke-and-carbon monoxide combination detectors because they can fail to alert owners to a fire.
- 2040-DSR (Smoke)
- 2050-DS10 (Smoke)
- 2060-ASR (Smoke)
- 2070-VASCR (Smoke and Carbon Monoxide)
- 2070-VDSCR (Smoke and Carbon Monoxide)
- 2070-VASR (Smoke)
- 2070-VDSR (Smoke)
If you own any of the models listed you are asked to fill out the recall claim HERE.
Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.
These smoke alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.
You can also call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday to complete your recall claim.