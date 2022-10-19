Netflix introduced a profile transfer feature, allowing people to move their profile to a new account, according to its newsroom update. This way, someone who is on a group account can keep their recommendations, history, lists and settings when they create their own separate account.
The feature rolled out October 17, but you can check your email for a notification when it’s available to you.
You can transfer online by hovering over the profile icon in the dropdown menu, clicking Transfer Profile and following the instructions.
“No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off,” said the release.
