New 988 suicide prevention lifeline launches nationwide on Saturday

The new 9-8-8 suicide Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support for anyone in distress nationwide starting on Saturday, July 16th.
People can reach a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline mental health professional 24/7. The Lifeline number is textable.
The number connects the individual with a nearby crisis center, according to the website. There are more than 200 local crisis centers with custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.
“These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.” said the website.
The three-digit number is expected to be easier to remember in times of crisis than the current 10-digit 800 number. That number will still be operational after July 16th.
Until the new hotline becomes operative, someone in immediate crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go here for additional resources.
