NBC NEWS - Hours after being sworn in, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., told a cheering crowd of supporters on Thursday that the Democrats "are gonna impeach the motherf---er" in a video posted online.

Tlaib, a Detroit native who is one of the first two Muslim women and the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, is seen recalling her son's response to her election.

"When your son looks at you and said, ‘Mamma, look you won, bullies don't win,'" she tells a cheering crowd. "And I said, baby, they don't, because we’re gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherf---er."

The exchange was captured on camera by an immigration activist, who also posted a group selfie with Tlaib. NBC News has not verified the authenticity of the video, butTlaib, seeming to acknowledge the remark Friday morning, tweeted, "I will always speak truth to power."

Tlaib dodged reporters outside the Capitol on Friday, ducking under police tape to avoid media and refusing to answer questions, but her office issued a statement Friday morning standing by her remarks.

"Congresswoman Tlaib was elected to shake up Washington, not continue the status quo," the statement said. "Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President. The Congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached and ... will not stay silent."

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif., said during an MSNBC town hall on Friday morning that "impeachment is a very divisive approach to take and we shouldn't take it ... without the facts."

She added: "I probably have a generational reaction to it...I'm not in the censorship business. I don't like that language, I wouldn't use that language, but I wouldn't establish language standards for my colleagues."

A spokesman confirmed that Pelosi has not spoken with Tlaib since she made the remark Thursday evening.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., also took issue with Tlaib's comments.

"I don't really like that kind of language. But more to the point, I disagree with what she said. It is too early to talk about that intelligently," Nadler, whose committee would oversee any impeachment effort, said on CNN on Friday morning.

"We have to follow the facts; we have to get the facts," he added. "That's why it is important to protect the Mueller investigation. That's why it's important to do our own inquiry. ... We'll see where the facts lead — and maybe that will lead to impeachment. Maybe it won't, but it's much too early."