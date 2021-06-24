MIAMI, FL - Nearly 100 people were unaccounted for Thursday afternoon after a high-rise condo building partially collapsed near Miami Beach, leaving at least one person dead and 10 injured, officials said.
Authorities got a call about the collapse at the 12-story building in Surfside, a town in Florida's Miami-Dade County, around 1:30 a.m. ET, officials said during a morning news conference.
Raide Jadallah, the assistant chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said that of the building's 136 units, 55 in the northeast corridor collapsed.
Thirty-five people were pulled from the collapsed part of the building, and two people were pulled out of the rubble as of Thursday afternoon, Jadallah said.
NBC Miami aired video of a boy being pulled out alive and being placed on a stretcher.
There were 99 people unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez.
Euclides Acevedo, Paraguay’s foreign minister, said in interviews Thursday that members of President Mario Abdo Benítez’s family were among the missing. They were identified as Sophia López Moreira, the sister of first lady Silvana López Moreira, and her husband, Luis Pettengill. Their three children and Lady Luna Villalba, a worker accompanying the family, were also missing, Acevedo said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site Thursday afternoon.
"The TV doesn’t do it justice," he said after touring the wreckage. "It is really, really dramatic to see the collapse of a major structure like that."
He said the Red Cross was setting up displaced residents in hotels, adding that finding answers as to why the building collapsed would take time.
Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said search-and-rescue operations could "play out for days." A lightning storm complicated those efforts Thursday morning.
"I mean, could be weeks until we really know who is under the rubble, who survived, who didn't survive," Salzhauer said. "There's a lot of people unaccounted for, lot of families very concerned."
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Thursday afternoon that "they've got resources like you can't believe here."
"We've got the dogs. We've got the equipment. And we're going to do our very best to save as many people in that pile of rubble as we possibly can," he said.
In addition to the fatality, which was confirmed by Miami-Dade Police, at least 10 people were treated for injuries at the scene, Burkett said.
Aventura Hospital and Medical Center said it received three patients, including two listed in critical condition.
In an interview with NBC's "TODAY" show, Burkett said: “It’s hard to imagine how this could happen. Buildings just don’t fall down.”
He said that the building had roof work going on, "but you would never expect that to be the issue. I think that this is a catastrophic failure of that building."
Officials have not said what caused the collapse.
"I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we're pretty sure a bomb didn't go off," Burkett added.
Though authorities have not released exact numbers, the mayor said there were "quite a few" people in the building at the time of the collapse. Some were able to make their way to the front of the structure as the back collapsed.