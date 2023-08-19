New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was taken into custody after experiencing a "medical episode," on Friday night, according to a statement from the team.

Graham, 36, was taken into custody by officers who believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance after receiving a call about a person acting erratically near a Southern California resort, TMZ reported.

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said. "He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing."

Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning "and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Charges."

The team did not provide an update on Graham's condition, or clarify if he'll be playing in Sunday's game.

Graham re-joined to the New Orleans Saints in July after signing him to a one-year contract. He was first drafted by the Saints in 2010 and stayed with the team until 2015 when he moved on to the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for three years.

He then spent two-year stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

The five-time Pro Bowl athlete hadn’t played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Chicago Bears.