Under President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package parents could potentially be getting up to $3,600 a year per child.
This money would be an added tax credit that parents would get through a monthly allowance. Parents with children age five or younger, would get a $300 each month. Parents with children older than five would get $250 a month. For parents like Angela Flores, who has seven kids, this money could really help her family.
"It would help tremendously right now being that I am the only one that works," Flores said. "I'd say clothes, shoes because our kids are growing, anything that they would need pretty much just the daily necessities."
According to a study done by Columbia University, if this stimulus bill passes, it could potentially cut childhood poverty in half from 14% to 6%.
Chair of the Economics Department at Central Washington University Toni Sipic said it could also help decrease some of the negative impacts of childhood poverty like being involved in crime, lower education and poorer health.
"That's a worthy goal to have in a society because of significant costs associated with poor children down the line,"Sipic said.
He also added that several other countries have been giving childhood allowances since the nineties and have seen a big decrease in poverty and the impacts caused by poverty.
"It's a good investments into society, it pays back," Sipic said.
While the biggest concern with a childhood allowance is that parents won't spend the money on children, most studies reveal that is not the case.
"Generally families do tend to spend most of the money on the child's necessities such as food and so on," Sipic said.
Sipic believes a childhood allowance would help people raise this children better because they could spend more time with them rather than focusing on trying to make ends meet.