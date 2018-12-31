SPOKANE, WA - New laws will kick in with the start of New Year's Day on Tuesday.
Staring in 2019, you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase a semiautomatic rifle.
In the past one only had to be 18, but with the approval of Initiative 1639 in November, the age is raised to 21.
The next new law is cracking down on the misuse of service animals. This law will fine people up to $500 for misrepresentation of their pets.
And in Washington, minimum wage is going up to $12 an hour. There is an exception to this, however: working teenagers between 14 and 15 years of age can be paid 85 percent of that wage, which is equivalent to $9.78 an hour.
Oregon is also adapting a law joining other states, allowing its citizens to harvest and eat roadkill. For more on this new law, click here.