Newhouse Introduces Amendment to Block Onerous WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Dan Newhouse from the 4th district (R) introduced an amendment in D.C. to block the Biden Administration from implementing the Obama-era “Waters of the United States" rule.
Rep Newhouse wanted this for the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill asking to block the WOTUS rule until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency case.
According to Ballot Pedia, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency is a case concerning how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determines its regulatory jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act (CWA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.