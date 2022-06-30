Newhouse Introduces Amendment to Block Onerous WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Dan Newhouse from the 4th district (R) introduced an amendment in D.C. to block the Biden Administration from implementing the Obama-era “Waters of the United States" rule.

Rep Newhouse wanted this for the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill asking to block the WOTUS rule until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency case. 

“The Obama-era Waters of the United States—or WOTUS—is more than just a logistical nightmare that’s plagued the landowners, businesses, farmers, ranchers, and rural communities in Central Washington and across the country for years. It calls into question whether farmers can even begin to work their land,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I am proud to lead this effort to provide certainty for Central Washington and rural communities like it across the country so they can escape this government overreach and do what they do best: thrive.”

According to Ballot Pedia, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency is a case concerning how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determines its regulatory jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act (CWA). 

 
The case is scheduled for argument before the Supreme Court of the United States during the court's October 2022-2023 term.
 
The amendment made by Rep Newhouse was blocked by House Democrats.
 
 