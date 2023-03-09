No hazardous material on board 28 cars of Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after they derailed in Clark County, Ohio, on Saturday.

 Bill Lackey / Springfield-News Sun via AP

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Calhoun County, Alabama, Thursday hours before the company's CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a Feb. 3 derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

Thursday's derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Quad Cities area of White Plains, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

There were no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak after approximately 30 cars derailed, an agency spokesperson said.

"Norfolk Southern has responded and is working closely with us," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Norfolk Southern has their cleanup crew on site and there is no estimation on how long it will take."

This is the third derailment of the company’s trains since last month. Earlier this week, 28 cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio. Officials said there were no hazardous materials on the train.