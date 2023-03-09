A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Calhoun County, Alabama, Thursday hours before the company's CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a Feb. 3 derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
Thursday's derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Quad Cities area of White Plains, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.
"Norfolk Southern has responded and is working closely with us," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Norfolk Southern has their cleanup crew on site and there is no estimation on how long it will take."
This is the third derailment of the company’s trains since last month. Earlier this week, 28 cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio. Officials said there were no hazardous materials on the train.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.