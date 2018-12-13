Seattle, WA – Northwest Harvest released a statement praising the new farm bill passed on Wednesday.
"Northwest Harvest, Washington state’s leading independent hunger relief agency, supports the new farm bill passed by Congress yesterday. This federal legislation is the right step forward for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), our nation’s most effective anti-hunger program. Protecting and strengthening SNAP is key to the future of Washington’s communities, and we’re pleased to see that lawmakers rejected the partisan House-passed bill that planned to take away food assistance from those in need through deep cuts and harmful changes.
"The farm bill in its final form ensures that SNAP will continue to help provide food to children and their parents, seniors, people with disabilities, and workers with low pay and inconsistent hours who struggle to make ends meet. That includes 1 in 8 people right here in Washington. This bill also provides strength to additional programs that help feed struggling families as well as delivers stability to our state’s small and mid-scale growers.
"No compromise is perfect, but this bill ensures those in need will still be able to use SNAP to feed themselves and their families. Our Cherry Street Food Bank as well as the other 375 programs across the state that Northwest Harvest provides nutritious food freely to would not be able to make up for the House bill’s cuts to SNAP. We are relieved that this farm bill agreement rejected that damaging approach. As we enter the holiday season, that is something we can all celebrate.
"We commend House and Senate negotiators as well as all members of Washington’s congressional delegation for working together, across party lines, to continue the bipartisan tradition of protecting food assistance for Washington families and all Americans."