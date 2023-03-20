Oregon lawmakers are deciding whether to make the state the second in the nation to mandate climate change curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade. Dozens of high schoolers have submitted support for the bill, describing climate change as an issue they care about deeply. Parents and teachers are divided. Some say schools should focus on reading, writing and math test scores that plummeted after the pandemic, while others say it's critical that students learn about one of the world’s most pressing issues. Only one other state, Connecticut, has set such a requirement in state law.