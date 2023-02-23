The derailment of a train carrying dangerous chemicals in Ohio can be traced to an overheated wheel bearing that was 253 degrees hotter than the air temperature, federal transportation officials revealed Thursday.
The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board offered initial clues into what most likely caused the 150-car Norfolk Southern Railway train to crash in East Palestine, just west of the Pennsylvania state line, on Feb. 3.
The detector before that recorded a temperature of 103 degrees above ambient.
Anything from 170 to 200 degrees requires a stop, according to the NTSB.
The engineer then began to slow the train, which was headed from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, and an automatic emergency break kicked in to stop it.
After that, "the crew observed fire and smoke and notified the Cleveland East dispatcher of a possible derailment," the report said.
"With dispatcher authorization, the crew applied handbrakes to the two railcars at the head of the train, uncoupled the head-end locomotives, and moved the locomotives about 1 mile from the uncoupled railcars," it said.
The report also described why authorities opted for a controlled burn of one chemical, vinyl chloride, days after the derailment.
The temperature inside one tank car carrying the liquid was still rising, the NTSB said, which suggested the chemical was undergoing a reaction that raised the risk of an explosion.
In total, the train carried 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride, a highly flammable carcinogen used to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for packaging materials and other products.
The small town of East Palestine, Ohio, has been gripped by fear and anxiety since the derailment and subsequent burning of chemicals.
The NTSB said further investigation "will focus on the wheelset and bearing; tank car design and derailment damage; a review of the accident response, including the venting and burning of the vinyl chloride; railcar design and maintenance procedures and practices; NS [Norfolk Southern] use of wayside defect detectors; and NS railcar inspection practices."
Norfolk Southern could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday to address the NTSB findings.
“Somehow ‘We tried to warn you,’ just doesn’t quite cut it,” the Transportation Communications Union said in a statement.
“Railroads are also relying increasingly on automated wayside detectors to replace — rather than complement — human inspections," the statement continued. "The railroads have sought waiver after waiver to allow in-person inspections to be substituted for automated temperature detectors.”
In the weeks since the derailment, state officials in Ohio have reported thousands of dead fish in nearby streams. Some residents who were forced to flee their homes during the release have sued Norfolk Southern.
On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered the rail company to identify and clean contaminated soil and water. On Wednesday, the company said it would temporarily remove the tracks and excavate the soil underneath, rather than simply remediating the soil as it had originally planned.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his office made a criminal referral over the derailment, while officials in Ohio signaled they may take legal action against the company as well.
Norfolk Southern has consistently highlighted the extent of its cleanup efforts as well as the funding it has committed to the East Palestine area, including $3.4 million in financial assistance for local families and a $1 million community assistance fund.
"We recognize that we have a responsibility, and we have committed to doing what’s right for the residents of East Palestine," Norfolk Southern said in a statement posted to a website it created.
“We are going to learn from this terrible accident and work with regulators and elected officials to improve railroad safety,” the company said.
The website cites EPA data from air and water samplings, which indicate that concentrations of hazardous chemicals are below the agency's safety thresholds.
But environmental activist Erin Brockovich said it could be many years before the full impact of the derailment is felt.
“Don’t sign anything from Norfolk Southern Railroad. They’re not your friend,” Brockovich told MSNBC on Thursday from East Palestine. “We may take in this moment the municipal water is safe. But that’s not the the way it’s going to be tomorrow. These chemicals are going to mitigate through the system for decades.”
