Expect lots of new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address. That will be coupled with attention to some old problems that have been brought back into painful focus by recent events. Biden on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters in the midterm elections handed control of the House to Republicans. Like presidents past, Biden will make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. But he finds himself in choppy waters as he passes the halfway mark of his term.