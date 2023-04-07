Officials respond to judge's suspension of abortion medicine
- Tomas D'Anella NonStop Local Reporter
- Updated
In the wake of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's suspension of the abortion pill, mifepristone's, FDA approval, lawmakers and officials are responding to the potential of ban of the standard in abortion medicine.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)
“Like millions of women in America today, I am furious. For anti-choice Republican extremists, the goal has always been to force women in all fifty states to stay pregnant even when they don’t want to be—and that’s what this appalling decision threatens to do.
“This decision could deny women in every state—including states like Washington with strong abortion protections—the ability to get the abortion care they need with a drug that is safer than Tylenol. This ruling threatens to effectively create a nationwide ban on the most common way patients get abortion care—and it absolutely cannot stand.
“Overruling FDA’s experts and seeking to pull mifepristone from the shelves has nothing to do with the science or with safety—which has long been settled—and everything to do with ripping away every woman’s most basic right to control her own body.
“If left to stand, this outrageous decision will deny millions of women across the country the ability to get the abortion care they need—creating chaos as patients seek alternative options and as doctors are forced to navigate a shifting, chaotic legal landscape to simply care for their patients.
“Like so many across the country, I am relieved to see that a separate federal judge has ruled to protect access to mifepristone. It’s critical patients can get the essential care they need in this confusing moment, and I trust the administration will act quickly to protect patients’ access to mifepristone.”
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)
"Since the FDA followed the science and approved mifepristone nearly a quarter century ago, this drug has provided essential health care to over five million women. More than half of all abortions are performed using medication abortion. This ruling will affect abortion care in the State of Washington, where a majority of citizens voted to protect abortion rights over 30 years ago."
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)
"There is no way this decision has a basis in law. It is instead rooted in conservatives’ dangerous and undemocratic takeover of our country’s institutions. No matter what happens in seven days, I believe the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to ignore this ruling, which is why I’m again calling on President Biden and the FDA to do just that. The FDA, doctors, and pharmacies can and must go about their jobs like nothing has changed and keep mifepristone accessible to women across America. If they don't, the consequences of banning the most common method of abortion in every single state will be devastating.”
Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky
"Everyone should have the ability to make their own decisions about their body, life, and future. For over 20 years, mifepristone has helped expand access to abortion care, allowing patients to make their own private medical decisions. The decision to rescind the FDA's approval of mifepristone was a purely political one made by an activist conservative judge, with a goal of making it harder to access medication abortion.
"Let me be clear: Today's decision has not and will not impact access to medication abortion in Washington. Patients can still come to us for safe, effective medication abortion. We are prepared to continue providing care no matter the final ruling in this case. We won't let this decision stop us from providing safe, legal abortion care."
The U.S. government has one week to appeal Judge Kacsmaryk's decision as President Joe Biden's has said it will fight the ruling and the Justice Department reported it would appeal.
