Activists and politicians are praising and protesting the Supreme Court ruling from exactly one year ago, which led to massive changes in abortion access nationwide. Rallies were held Saturday in Washington and across the U.S. After years of calling for change, it's now anti-abortion groups who are praising the status quo, saying the end of Roe v. Wade has “saved countless lives.” Abortion rights advocates are angry and upset about what they say is interference in medical decisions between a woman and her doctor. Most GOP-controlled states have already imposed bans, including 14 at every stage of pregnancy.