SUNNYSIDE, WA - A 22-year-old Yakima man is now in jail for a shooting that wounded a man's hand and abdomen.

On February 25 at about 11:20 a.m., Sunnyside Police received several reports of shots fired in the area of Yakima Valley Highway and 6th Street. Moments later, dispatch received a report from Astria Sunnyside Hospital stating that an adult man had arrived at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the hand and abdomen.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene and preserve evidence from being compromised in snowy conditions and high winds. Officers went to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and collected initial information from the victim, a 25-year-old man from Prosser, and identified two other victims who received no injuries to minor injuries from debris.

Initial reports show that the wounds received were not life threatening, but the victim was been transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.

Video evidence and witness statements identified the shooter as 22-year-old Juan Angel Ochoa of Yakima.

As detectives continued to work the case, the investigation led them to a home on Reeves Road in Outlook where the suspect vehicle and Ochoa were located. Ochoa was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. without incident for three counts of first degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.