Oregon closer to magic mushroom therapy, but has setback

Psilocybin facilitator students sit with eye masks on while listening to music during an experiential activity at a training session run by InnerTrek near Damascus, Ore., on Dec. 2, 2022. The first students graduate on Friday, March 10, 2023, marking a major step in Oregon's pioneering role in establishing legal psilocybin therapeutic sessions. The students were trained in how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky,File)