A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl. Orange County Sheriff John Mina characterized the shootings Wednesday as random acts of violence. Mina said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the initial shooting that killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin and that “numerous more charges” would follow. Spectrum News 13 identified the slain reporter as Dylan Lyons. Authorities say the gunman also killed T’yonna Major and critically wounded her mother at a nearby home.