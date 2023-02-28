The 19-year-old who police say fatally shot three people in Florida last week, including a TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl, has been hit with additional murder and attempted murder charges.
Keith Melvin Moses, was taken into custody on Feb. 22 and charged with a single count of first-degree murder in the death of his first victim, Nathacha Augustin, 38, earlier that day, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The warrant revealed that T’Yonna Major died of two gunshot wounds to her torso and Lyons died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Moses was also charged with one count of armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm for breaking into T’Yonna Major's home.
The arrest warrants were signed Monday evening and were served at the jail where Moses is being held late Monday, the sheriff's office said.
The arrest warrant revealed that during the break in of T'Yonna's home, her mother was asleep and had told her daughter to get her dance items together to be ready when her father got home. The mother woke up to her daughter yelling, “He shot me!” As the mom woke up, she heard two gunshots and felt she was shot in the arm. They then barricaded themselves in the bathroom until law enforcement arrived on scene.
