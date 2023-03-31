Attorneys for former NBA star Shawn Kemp say he acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a mall parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items. Kemp was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. In a written statement, Kemp attorney W. Scott Boatman said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire. Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star.