OxyContin lawsuits on hold through Jan.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, mainly
east of the Tri Cities.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, mainly east of the
Tri Cities in eastern Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND...
An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific
Northwest through the remainder of the work week and into the
first part of the weekend, with prolonged subfreezing temperatures
and bouts of snow. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the
20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in
the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the
lower elevations, may even see temperatures fall below zero,
especially late Friday night into Saturday morning. While winds
are expected to remain light, even winds of 10 mph will make
single digit wind chills common, with some areas seeing wind
chills below zero.
These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of
frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and
protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in
layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub
freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to
freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected
and outdoor faucets are covered.