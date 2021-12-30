OxyContin lawsuits on hold through Jan.

Lawsuits regarding OxyContin against Purdue Pharma and the owning family, the Sackler’s, were placed on hold through Feb. 1 after a ruling by Judge Robert Drain. Parties were ordered to negotiate a new settlement. Some states, like WA, have argued that the suits should immediately move on. 

This comes just before the previous hold was set to expire, due to a previous judge ruling throwing out thousands of opioid-related lawsuits and halting litigation. Judge Drain warned that protections against the family will not be sustained much longer, and the family should look to settle in “good faith.” 

The suits against the Sackler’s and Purdue Pharma are still an ongoing process after two years in bankruptcy court. 

