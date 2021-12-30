OxyContin lawsuits on hold through Jan.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, mainly east of the Tri Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, mainly east of the Tri Cities in eastern Franklin and Walla Walla counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND... An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the work week and into the first part of the weekend, with prolonged subfreezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the lower elevations, may even see temperatures fall below zero, especially late Friday night into Saturday morning. While winds are expected to remain light, even winds of 10 mph will make single digit wind chills common, with some areas seeing wind chills below zero. These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.