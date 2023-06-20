Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.