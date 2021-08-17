PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are asking for the public's help in locating 30 year old Melissa Napier and her eight year old son Mason Anthony Johnson.
According to family members Mason has not been accounted for since April, when a friend of Napier's saw them both on a Facetime video call.
Pasco police have an opened a missing persons case after a relative contacted them asking for a welfare check on Mason.
NBC Right Now spoke with that family member, who did not want to be identified but told us:
"Our biggest concern is really when we have inquired about him recently, we get a bunch of excuses about why he can’t come to the phone- he’s sleeping, he’s at the store, he’s at his friend’s house, we’re camping.... if we’re getting photos they are old photos- so these things kinda add up and they make you question is he okay?"
According to the family member Napier struggles with homelessness and drug abuse, creating an unstable environment for the boy.
"We live in constant fear, every time the phone rings, my heart sinks... you don’t wanna think the worst but it creeps up in your mind and it keeps you awake at night. It feels like such a helpless situation, ya know, without the community we’re not gonna be able to find him to make sure he's ok, and to find his mother and make sure she’s ok," they said.
Eight year old Mason is 4ft tall with brown hair and weighs about 50 pounds. His mom, Melissa Napier is about 5’2 with a petite build, weighing about 105 pounds, a recent photo shows her with blonde hair.
Pasco Police believe the boy and his mother are together and somewhere in the south Washington region, with ties to Troutdale, Oregon and Montana.
If you have seen Melissa and Mason contact Pasco Dispatch at (509)628-0333
You can also email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov.