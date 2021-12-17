PASCO - Pasco School District is partnering with Pasco Police Department to be ready in case of a threat made on the social media platform towards all U.S. schools.
According to PSD, the online threat is "school shootings and bomb threats to all U.S. schools...even elementary."
The threat is not credible, however Pasco and many other school districts are treating the threat with an abundance of caution as they partner with police to prevent any suspicious activity.
We have reached out to Pasco PD about how they are partnering with the schools within the district to be ready for the possible threats, but have not heard back from them yet.
PSD says there has been no direct threats made to any of their schools but they encourage anyone to report any suspicious behavior to an administrator at that school or if it is a student who sees anything strange, use the schools Vector Alert System formerly known as SafeSchools.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available we will keep you updated.