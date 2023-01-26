Dramas over the mishandling of classified documents at a high level of the U.S. government aren't all new. Back in 1984, a schoolgirl in Pittsburgh showed up at her eighth grade class with a collection of classified papers — as a show-and-tell project. Thirteen-year-old Kristin Preble's dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir. A different sort of show-and-tell is unfolding in Washington over the mishandling of state secrets by the Trump and now Biden administrations. That episode from nearly 40 years ago stands as a reminder that other presidents also have let secure information spill.