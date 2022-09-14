Patagonia founder gives company away, ensuring profits go to fight climate change

The founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change.
Yvon Chouinard, who became famous for alpine climbs in Yosemite National Park and then as a manufacturer of outdoor gear, has transferred his family's ownership of Patagonia to two new entities, one of them a nonprofit organization that will use the businesses' annual profits to fight climate change, the company said in a news release Wednesday.
"Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We’re making Earth our only shareholder," Chouinard, 83, said in the news release.
In a letter to customers, Chouinard said Patagonia is now owned by a trust that will determine the company's direction and a new nonprofit group called the Holdfast Collective, which is dedicated to protecting nature and other environmental causes.
Instead of “going public,” you could say we’re “going purpose.” Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.— Patagonia (@patagonia) September 14, 2022
Read Yvon's letter at https://t.co/TolGLfHEGG
The company's leadership has not changed.
