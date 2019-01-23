WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will do an "alternative" event since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked him from giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress while the government remains partially shut down.

Trump at the White House Wednesday said the cancellation was a "disgrace." He did not detail his next move, saying: "We will be announcing what we're doing."

The California Democrat told Trump in a letter Wednesday the Democratic-controlled House won't pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor on Tuesday.

Trump said he was planning a "really important speech" and called Pelosi's move a "great blotch on the country that we all love." He argued Pelosi was blocking him because she doesn't want to hear "the truth" about border security.

___

3:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is not surprised about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially postponing his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress until the government is fully reopened.

Trump says Democrats have become "radicalized" and "don't want to see crime stopped, which we could very easily do on the southern border."

Trump was asked about Pelosi's action during a health care event at the White House and as the government shutdown extended into a second month.

The president said: "This will go on for a while. Ultimately the American people will have their way because they want to see no crime."

The stalemate over funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall has produced the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump wants to deliver the speech as planned on Tuesday.

___

2:50 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially postponing President Donald Trump's State of the Union address until the government is fully reopened.

The California Democrat told Trump in a letter Wednesday the Democratic-controlled House won't pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor.

Pelosi acted just hours after Trump notified her that he was planning to deliver the speech next Tuesday in line with her original invitation.

Pelosi's moves have left the White House scrambling to devise an alternative plan for the speech, which is one of the president's top opportunities to lay out his agenda to the public.

Pelosi said "I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened."

___

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump told Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday that he will deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber on Tuesday, rejecting her suggestion that he delay it or submit it in writing because of the monthlong government shutdown.

In a letter, Trump said that he would be "honoring" Pelosi's original invitation for him to give the speech on January 29 and that the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service had dismissed her concern that security could be a problem given the furlough of some federal workers since December 22.

"There are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union Address," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union."

"I look forward to seeing you," he added.

The back-and-forth between Pelosi and Trump, who grounded her planned military flight to Afghanistan last week in a move the White House insisted was unrelated to the State of the Union tiff, has been a dramatic subplot to their fight over re-opening the government and Trump's demand that Congress provide $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As a practical matter, the speaker of the House has control over the chamber, including when it is open and when the president can speak there.