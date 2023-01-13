South Korea’s military confirms it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch. The Defense Ministry says Friday's rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability. It says it didn’t notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues. Earlier Friday, South Korean social media was abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, a rainbow-colored vapor trail or other mysterious lights. Some suspected it was a UFO.