PENDLENTON, OR - According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an emergency call on Sunday around eight in the morning about a pet chimpanzee attacking a woman and her daughter at their home in Pendleton.
When Umatilla deputies arrived on scene they found Buck, a large adult chimpanzee male weighing over 200 pounds, roaming outside of his cage.
Moments later, police shot Buck dead at the request of his owner, Tamera Brogoitti, who says her daughter was hiding in the basement and needed medical aid after the chimp attacked her daughter. Deputies say Brogoitti's daughter had sustained multiple severe puncture wounds, after being bitten by the chimp in her torso, arms and legs.
"Going up they knew that they had somebody who was injured that needed medical attention, and they had the owner up there kinda directing them.. where to come in at, but the fencing area had gates open- so um, the chimpanzee was outside," said Lt. Ward with the Umatilla Sherriff's Office.
Police say the chimpanzee’s owner Tamera Brogoitti and her daughter were seeking shelter from the pet chimp inside their home when deputies arrived on scene.
During a 911 call, Brogoitti tells dispatch, "I've locked myself in the basement with her.. I can't get out to get my own gun... he's (the pet chimpanzee) on the patio, you're gonna have to do a head-shot."
Brogoitti asks for more than one deputy to respond, and warns dispatch, "send more than one because the ape... if the ape gets a drop on him, he's gone too- I 've never seen anything like this, he (the ape) has got to be put down," said Brogoitti during the 911 call.
Brogoitti goes on to insist that deputies shoot the chimp dead, "and therefore, one single shot to the head, they (Umatilla Sherriff's Office) were able to dispatch him and they were able to get medics and assistance into the house," Lt. Ward told NBC Right Now.
Brogoitti owned the chimp for over 17 years, and ran a separate horse rescue, Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue INC. on her home ranch that shut down in 2019, after the county removed the horses from her property- this according to a Facebook post by Brogiotti Animal Rescue.
As for the chimp, the state of Oregon currently prohibits the ownership of exotic animals, unless the owner obtained a valid permit prior to 2010.
However, it's unclear if that was the case at this residence, but Umatilla police can confirm there is no active investigation on whether the pet chimp was being housed illegally.
The woman attacked by the chimp was transported to a nearby hospital with severe puncture wounds from the chimp's bites, but is expected to make a full recovery.