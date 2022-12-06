As temperatures drop and cases of influenza rise both locally and nationwide, some pharmacies are beginning to struggle with a shortage of a medication widely used to treat the flu. According to two national pharmacy groups, Tamiflu and its generic versions are in shorter supply this year.

Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat viruses in children and adults, but a recent rise in cases among children has put a dent in supply, according to pharmacists and doctors who spoke with NBC 5.

Dr. Michael Ganio, a pharmacist with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, said he's been tracking the shortage for several weeks.

"While those initial reports of shortage were in the lower strengths in liquid formulation [for children], the full strength or the adult dose is also starting to become concerning as far as supply," said Dr. Ganio.

Tamiflu is an antiviral medication meant to be taken within 48 hours of experiencing initial symptoms, according to Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine.

"Instead of having maybe a full seven day course, you might have five days," said Dr. Song.

This year's increase in respiratory viruses has been more pronounced than recent years with greatly reduced or nonexistent COVID-19 mitigations in many areas of the country. Colder weather generally leads to increased instances of influenza.

Increased demand due to the rise in cases has been observed in recent weeks, according to a spokesperson from CVS:

"While we’re not experiencing a widespread shortage of Tamiflu at this time, we are seeing increased demand at our stores nationwide and sporadic shipping from select manufacturers. We're continuing to supply stores with Tamiflu and other flu-related medications using our existing inventory network, but there will be increased instances when individual pharmacies could be temporarily out-of-stock. We’re closely monitoring the situation and are working with suppliers to ensure our patients have access to flu-related medications."

Additionally, a statement from Walgreens acknowledged "temporary and isolated" shortages of Tamiflu at their pharmacies. Those looking for Tamiflu are advised to call their local Walgreens and ask about availability.

According to data from GoodRx, prescription fills for Tamiflu have reached their highest fall levels since 2013, with demand expected to rise with winter still on the horizon.

Prescription fills are currently on a similar pace to the 2017-18 flu season, which saw the highest overall fill rate of the past nine years.

John Beckner, who works for the National Community Pharmacists Association, said if patients can't find Tamiflu, they can help manage symptoms with hydration and rest.

With a difficult flu season anticipated by public health experts for months, Beckner said that many pharmacies expected the increased demand and ordered a larger supply heading into this fall and winter.

"We’re entering the time of year when people start coming down with colds and flu and infections and it’s primarily because they’re congregating inside. They’re having to be together because of weather situations," Beckner said.

Beckner noted that the viruses typically peak in January and February, though this year's peak is unknown with an abnormally high amount of cases this fall.

With flu cases still expected to rise however, Beckner said that the increased demand and potential shortage will likely last until March or April.