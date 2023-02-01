An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday.
The 25-year-old will face one count of rape in the first degree and another count of kidnapping in the first degree, stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019, incident in Guernsey County, court documents showed.
Sills played in just one game this season, getting into the Oct. 9 Eagles win against the Arizona Cardinals. He has not appeared in either of the Eagles' two playoff wins so far this postseason.
An Eagles representative could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
Sills, a native of Sarahsville, Ohio, played collegiately at West Virginia and Oklahoma State before joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.