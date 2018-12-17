MISSOURI - A Missouri judge thumps a Disney-themed punishment on a poacher.
David Berry Junior must watch the 1942 animated classic "Bambi" once a month while behind bars after pleading guilty to illegally killing hundreds of deer over three years.
The 29-year-old was one of three men convicted in the crime.
He was sentenced to one year in a Lawrence County Jail along with paying over $50,000 in fines.
Missouri conservationists say the act was one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history.