March 31 marks a day set to spread awareness of transgender people and to celebrate the lives of those citizens and the struggles they face everyday.
Transgender Day of Visibility started in 2010 to combat the large number of stories surrounding violence towards transgender people. Advocate Rachel Crandall of Transgender Michigan started the movement to help empower trans people and acknowledge that some people may not want to be visible because of discrimination.
In celebration of 2023's Day of Visibility, President Joe Biden acknowledged the struggle that transgender people go through to be who they want to be.
"On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community – but today, across our country, MAGA extremists are advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families. No one should have to be brave just to be themselves.
Let me be clear: These attacks are un-American and must end. The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks that trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental health crisis. More than half of transgender youth say they have seriously considered suicide. Loving parents are terrified for their children’s futures. To help, my Administration is providing dedicated emergency mental health resources: If you’re a transgender young person who needs help, you can call 988 to reach the nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline. Press “3” to speak with a counselor specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ youth.
My Administration will never quit fighting to end discrimination, to stand against these unjust state laws, and to guarantee everyone the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are. We’ll never stop working to create a world where everyone can live without fear; where parents, teachers, and whole communities come together to support kids, no matter how they identify; and every child is surrounded by compassion and love.
I want every member of the trans community to know that we see you. You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity, and respect. You make America stronger, and we’re with you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.