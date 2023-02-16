Parts of a report from the Georgia grand jury investigating possible election interference by then-President Donald Trump and his allies were released Thursday.
According to the brief document, a majority of the panel believes that "one or more witnesses" committed perjury. The panel also said that it concluded that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.
Read the document below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.