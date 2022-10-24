RECALL ALERT: Bob Evans Italian Sausage

UNITED STATES - Over 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage have been recalled by Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. for possible contaminants of thin blue rubber, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The raw sausage was produced on September 8 and recalled October 21, according to FSIS. The affected products include 1 pound chubs of Bob Evans Italian Sausage, lot code XEN3663466, use/freeze by date of 11/26/22 and a timestamp between 14:43 and 15:25.
The products were shipped across the country. The issue was identified after Bob Evans Farms Foods reportedly received complaints regarding small pieces of blue rubber in the sausage, according to FSIS. No side effects have been reported, but anyone with concerns should contact their health provider.
People are asked to check their fridges and freezers for any affected products and throw them out.
