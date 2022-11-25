RECALL ALERT: Green Sprouts toddler sippy cups

The baby and toddler product supply company Green Sprouts is recalling a variety of its bottles and cups due to risk of lead poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall was issued November 23, offering a refund to those who own the products.
The multiple recalled products have a bottom base that can break off, exposing a lead dot that could poison a child, according to the CPSC. Several consumers reported this break, noting the lead dot, but no injuries have been reported. This includes the company's stainless steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups. An estimated 10,500 units are included in the recall.
The products are one base with a variety of lids; a silicone sippy cup spout, a silicone straw with a plastic flip cap and a silicone sippy cup spout and straw spout. The straw-only option came in an 8 oz product, the others in a 6 oz. Check the bottom of the product for tracking numbers; affected tracking numbers include 29218V06985, 35719V06985 and 33020V06985.
The products were sold across the country at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond. They were offered in aqua, pink, green and navy, according to the CPSC.
If you have an affected product, immediately confiscate it from any children. Green Sprouts is reportedly contacting known buyers, but those in possession can contact the company themselves for a full refund. Call 800-876-1574 or email ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com.
Lead is toxic in young kids and can cause adverse health effects, according to the CPSC. Lead consumption effects multiple systems in the body, according to the World Health Organization. Any level of exposure can be harmful, particularly for children.
