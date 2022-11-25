RECALL ALERT: Kid's Disney clothing sets

Bentex Group Inc., a group of affiliated companies that design, produce and sell products in numerous markets including apparel, has issued a recall of several Disney-themed children's clothing sets due to excessive lead levels, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nine sets are included in the recall ordered November 23.
The textile ink used on the clothing has lead levels exceeding the federal ban, creating a lead poisoning hazard for children, according to the CPSC. No incidents or injuries have been reported at this time.
Lead is toxic in young kids and can cause adverse health effects, according to the CPSC. Lead consumption effects multiple systems in the body, according to the World Health Organization. Any level of exposure can be harmful, particularly for children.
About 87,000 units are included in the recall. The clothing tags will show batch numbers, which should be checked against the recalled batches. Anyone with affected products should take the clothing away from any children and contact Bentex for a full refund by calling 800-451-0285 or emailing recall@bentex.com.
The sets were sold across the country at TJMaxx, Ross, Burlington, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon and other retailers.
Affected sets include:
Minnie Mouse 2-piece set with yellow long-sleeve Minnie top and flowered leggings - G9P6456M
Recalled batches: 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722
Minnie Mouse 2-piece set with red short-sleeve Minnie top and gray shorts with polka dots and Minnie heads - G1E2125MI
Recalled batches: 71E2125MI-0122
Winnie the Pooh 2-piece set with yellow short-sleeve Pooh shirt reading 'Hello Hunny' and light blue shorts with yellow trim and a Pooh pattern - SP2247971DC
Recalled batches: SP2247971DC 3/2022
Descendants 2-piece set with purple short-sleeve shirt with four Descendants characters reading 'Wickedly Fierce' and gray shorts with purple trim and patterns - SP2246088DS
Recalled batches: SP2246088DS 03/2022
Baby Yoda 2-piece set with green long-sleeve shirt showing Baby Yoda with a frog and green striped shorts with frogs and Baby Yoda patterns - B2E6459LN
Recalled batches: 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322
Mickey Mouse 3-pack of gray, yellow and brown shorts with a drawstring and Mickey Mouse print - B2E6919MM
Recalled batches: 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322
Mickey Mouse 3-pack of gray, yellow and brown sweatpants with Mickey Mouse print - B2P6920MM
Recalled batches: 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322
Winnie the Pooh 2-piece set with a yellow short-sleeve top showing Pooh and Tigger and reading 'Just beeing me,' with gray shorts with Pooh and Tigger patterns - B2E5094PH
Recalled batches: 12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021
Minnie Mouse 2-piece set with green short-sleeve Minnie top reading 'Best Buds' and pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots - G2P6361MI
Recalled batches: 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.