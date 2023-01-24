RECALL ALERT: Scented candles sold at Ross

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reporting the recall of two six-wick scented candles by Taylor and Finch sold at Ross stores across the country. The Spiced Apple and Rosewood scent and the Cedarwood and Clove scent can combust while lit, causing the glass to break.
Ross received five reports of the candles combusting and breaking the glass container, according to CPSC. One caused a minor injury.
About 5,800 units were sold between August 2022 and October 2022, according to the CPSC. The candles sold for about $17 and Ross is offering a full refund. Anyone who bought either candle should immediately return it to the closest Ross.
The Spiced Apple and Rosewood scented candles came in a red 44-ounce container. The Cedarwood and Clove scented candles came in a white 44-ounce container. The price label on the bottom of the container shows the SKU number, which consumers should check to verify if their product is affected. According to the CPSC, the Spiced Apple and Rosewood candles have SKU number 400244981194 and the Cedarwood and Clove candles have SKU number 400244981200.
