UNITED STATES - Tris Pharma has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of liquid ibuprofen that are being sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar due to concerns that the products might contain higher concentrations of ibuprofen.
A release sent out by the company says infants who are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug could be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.
The following 0.5-ounce bottles are being recalled, so check your medicine cabinets.
Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
• Sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
• NDC: 49035-125-23
• Lots: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
• Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19
CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
• Sold at CVS Pharmacy
• NDC: 59779-925-23
• Lot: 00717024A
• Expiration date: 08/19
Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
• Sold at Family Dollar
• NDC: 55319-250-23
• Lot: 00717024A
• Expiration date: 08/19
Children could suffer from nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea.
The company said tinnitus, headache, and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible effects.
There have been no official complaints yet, however, if you or your child experiences problems related to this recall, you should notify you doctor.
Additional questions can be directed to Tris Pharma at (732) 940-0358.