Recalled baby products linked to more than 100 infant deaths are still widely sold on Facebook Marketplace despite thousands of requests from federal regulators to take down the items, four members of Congress said.
In a letter sent Friday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the lawmakers said the Boppy lounger, which was recalled in 2021, and the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play, an infant sleep product that was recalled in 2019, are among the items still sold on the platform.
“Meta’s failure to prevent recalled products from being posted for sale on its platform has resulted in your users and their children being placed at risk of purchasing and using a product that CPSC has found to pose a serious risk of injury and potential death,” the lawmakers wrote.
Meta didn’t return a request for comment.
In June, the CPSC’s commissioners sent a letter to Zuckerberg calling on him to do more to prevent the sale of the recalled products. But new postings aren’t slowing down, according to the lawmakers.
In the letter, the members of Congress asked for more information about Meta’s product safety policies, how it monitors recalls and how many staff members are dedicated to consumer-product safety issues.
Lawmakers sent similar letters seeking information on safety protocols and compliance to more than a dozen retailers with online marketplaces, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Shein and eBay. But they did not accuse the companies of selling recalled products.
The lawmakers asked Meta to respond by Aug. 31.
