Following the deaths of more than 20 people in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, many legislators across the country are speaking out. Legislators in our region have reacted to the tragedy.
“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the parents and loved ones of those lost today in Texas,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “No one should have to endure the pain of losing a child like this. That’s what we’re talking about here. Children. Children gunned down in their classrooms, lives cut short and families shattered.”
Murray pushed the discussion on the Senate floor of legislation preventing gun violence.
“Gun safety laws save lives…” Murray said. “I am ready to work with any one of my Senate colleagues to take immediate action to protect our kids and end the gun violence crisis in our country.”
Governor Jay Inslee tweeted condolences for the victims' families and the Uvalde community, saying this can't become normal for the country.
This cannot be what normal looks like in America. Trudi and I are devastated with the news of yet another violent tragedy. Our hearts are with the victims' families and community of Uvalde, TX. https://t.co/o1u2laAStw— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 24, 2022
"We must strengthen laws around gun violence to save lives," said Inslee. "The public and our children are paying the price of gun lobby's cynical interests. ENOUGH."
Inslee pointed to gun safety laws in Washington, urging Congress to adopt them as well. He included universal background checks, high-capacity magazine bans, ghost gun and bump stocks bans and unsafe storage liability.
“The only adjectives left to describe yet another school shooting are ‘sick’ and ‘tired’ of conservative extremists blocking common-sense steps to reduce the risk of these atrocities ripping away the lives of children and leaving their families to grieve their devastating losses,” said Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
“How many more kids, teachers, shoppers, worshippers, and people going about their everyday lives need to die of gun violence?” said Governor of Oregon Kate Brown. “We need Congress to act. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts.”
Gov. Brown also ordered flags to half-staff throughout the week.
