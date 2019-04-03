WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington State governor Jay Inslee spoke with lawmakers at Capitol Hill on Tuesday about his plans on climate change for his 2020 Democratic presidential nomination- but many lawmakers were left questioning.

Just last week, Washington State Patrol announced it will have to boost the size and cost for the governor's security team during his presidential run - costing Washington state tax-payers $4 million over the next two years.

Inslee spent time talking to the House and Energy Commerce Sub-Committee telling them he is hopeful about his ideas for a transition to clean energy. The Washington governor also called out the Trump Administration for their reversing of clean power and fuel economy standards.

"The current president's policies on this have flowed from a really a dangerous pessimism about our ability to build a clean energy economy," Inslee said.

Republicans on the panel were skeptical as to how Inslee's traveling was helping the environment, especially fellow Washingtonian, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington.

“Out of curiosity, I just wanted to ask you how you traveled here and what the carbon footprint was associated with that travel, and if you had laid out specific steps to offset that impact?” McMorris Rodgers asked.

Inslee responded: “I traveled here the same way everyone on this committee traveled here, on an airplane.”

Inslee said his “offset” was working on a clean power transition for the state and nation, calling it “the most tremendous offset of anything I have ever done in my entire life.”

When it came closer to home, McMorris Rodgers also asked Inslee whether he’d reimburse state taxpayers for the cost for his State Patrol security detail while campaigning for president.

"Do you plan to reimburse the taxpayers of Washington state for these expenses you are incurring on non-official business, and do you plan to offset that the carbon emissions associated with that non-official travel?" McMorris Rodgers asked.

"We plan to follow the law and plan to follow the current law and that's what we are going to be doing," Inslee replied.