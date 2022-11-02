Rep. Dan Newhouse asks Senate to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act

YAKIMA VALLEY - Today Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and people in the agricultural industry joined together at a press conference to ask the Senate to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act during this congressional session.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is intended to help farmers maintain their labor source by giving farm workers a pathway to citizenship and expanding the H-2A visa program.
The H-2A visa program allows workers from other countries to legally come into the United States to work.
Growers like Kristin Kershaw said all the open positions available have made it hard to keep up with production and tending to crops.
"Each year thousands of productive acres of farmland are taken out of production due to higher labor costs, unavailable labor and increasing laboratory regulations," Kershaw said.
She added that there are not currently enough unemployed people in the United States to fill the labor shortage the country is facing.
Owner and Operator of J&K Dairy Jason Sheehan said he's been struggling to find good workers for his business. Dairy farms don't qualify to use the H-2A visa program as it is written now. Sheehan said it is important to pass this act so people like him have access to more employees.
"[My wife] Karen and I have been in this business for over 20 years and most of our work force that we work with every day has been with us between 10 and 20 years and our workforce is aging just like we are," Sheehan said.
The farmers said without any change, family farms will continue to close or be bought out by corporations. This means local farms wouldn't be owned by local people.
Rep. Newhouse said that would also mean the U.S. would have to start depending on more imported crops, which he doesn't agree with. For these reasons, with only 18 days left to make a decision, he's asking the senate to pass the act.
For farm workers who are concerned about the H-2A program expanding because of poor treatment workers experience, Rep. Newhouse said this bill should improve working conditions for them if passed.
"I think that some of the improvements that are made in the program will make it not only better for farmers and ranchers but better for farm workers as well," he said. "It places a high value on those people that we depend on."
Rep. Newhouse said he's seen support for this bill grow and he is optimistic it will pass. However, farmworkers unions in the area are split about the bill's actual impacts.
