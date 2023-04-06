A Seattle area megachurch that counts celebrities such as Russell Wilson and Justin Bieber among its members has been accused of requiring employees to donate some of their earnings to the religious organization or risk being fired. The Seattle Times reports in the King County Superior Court lawsuit filed last week, employee Rachel Kellogg alleges Churchome and its leaders “engaged in a systemic scheme of wage and hour abuse against their employees,” including the requirement that all employees tithe 10% of their gross earned wages per month. A lawyer for Churchome says the church plans to “vigorously defend the rights of all religious institutions to live, teach, and model their faith through their employees.”