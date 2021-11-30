Yakima, WA - Throughout the nation, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are on the rise. Locally, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (YVM) normally sees an increase in cases around December or February. This year, cases peaked throughout late October and early November.
Between October 31 and November 13, YVM reported 52 positive cases of RSV. Pediatric Hospitalist at YVM Dr. Sarah Nutman said she doesn't know why this is the case, but they expect to see more respiratory viruses in general this year.
"What we know is that last year we didn't see any RSV or any respiratory viruses and we think people were taking precautions because of the pandemic," Dr. Nutman said. "Businesses were closed, schools were closed, people were staying distant and what we are concerned about is that this year precautions have eased so as things opened back up we're going to see more respiratory viruses."
Symptoms of this virus are similar to the common cold so it's hard to to tell the difference. The only way to know is to be tested for it.
For babies younger than one year old, premature babies, older adults and people with underlying health conditions RSV can lead to infections like pneumonia and bronchiolitis.
Fortunately, there are precautions you can take to keep yourself and your family safe.
"A lot of the things that we learned about covid really apply here," Dr. Nutman said. "A lot of the things we've been trying to do in respiratory virus season for years. Things like wearing a mask, washing your hands, if you are sick staying home from work, keeping kids from school, from daycare, not going into public places so you don't pass it on to other members of your community."
There is no vaccine for this virus but Dr. Nutman said getting vaccinated for other respiratory viruses can help.