KIRO 7 NEWS - BUFFALO, N.Y. - A retired police officer living off of disability won $1-million prize Sunday through Publisher’s Clearing House.

Cedric Littlejohn had just left for church when the Prize Patrol arrived at his home, WGRZ reported. When he returned, he found out he won $1 million.

Littlejohn has lived on disability since leaving the Buffalo Police Department after suffering a stroke, WGRZ reported.

Littlejohn was also accused of two off-duty incidents before he left the force.

He was accused of punching a man outside a nightclub in 2013 where he worked as a bouncer, WGRZ reported. Littlejohn was also accused of assault in 2016 during a road rage incident.

Littlejohn said he plans to donate some of his winnings to his church.